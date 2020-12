Young Sheldon episode 404 Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love - Clip

Young Sheldon episode 404 Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love - Clip - Season 4 Episode 4 Sneak Peek clip #2 - Sheldon finds himself in a fierce competition with Paige (Mckenna Grace) when their mothers force them to attend Vacation Bible School.

Also, George is furious after Georgie makes a questionable purchase, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, December 3rd on CBS.