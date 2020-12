Local company taking contact tracing to next level Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 minute ago Local company taking contact tracing to next level Contact tracing is taking on a whole new level for one local company, and they have uncovered a way of using health care data to forecast where and how hard COVID-19 will hit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Esports Entertainment to train the next generation of esports players with Aim Lab FPS software platform Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) announced plans Thursday to integrate Aim Lab, a...

Proactive Investors - Published 8 hours ago