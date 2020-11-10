Moonbase 8 1x06 Clip - Launch Sequence

Global  
 

Moonbase 8 1x06 Clip from season 1 episode 6 - Launch Sequence - The Moonbase 8 team prepares for launch.

Starring Fred Armisen, John C.

Reilly, and Tim Heidecker.

Watch new episodes on Sundays at 11/10c on SHOWTIME.

#SHOWTIME #Moonbase8 Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker) and their leader Cap (John C.

Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission.

While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.


