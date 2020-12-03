Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Countdown To COVID-19 Vaccine Begins

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Countdown To COVID-19 Vaccine Begins
Testing continues as the countdown for a COVID-19 vaccine has started.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Survey Says More Than Half Of FDNY Members Won't Take Vaccine [Video]

Survey Says More Than Half Of FDNY Members Won't Take Vaccine

New York City's firefighters are among the first groups that will be offered the coronavirus vaccine after hospital workers, and nursing home patients and staff. But will they actually take it? CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published
Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

A batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Why Did 'Black Panther' Actress Delete All Her Social Media? [Video]

Why Did 'Black Panther' Actress Delete All Her Social Media?

'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts this weekend Business Insider reports she received backlash for sharing a Covid-19 anti-vaccine video on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published