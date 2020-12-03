Countdown To COVID-19 Vaccine Begins



Related videos from verified sources Survey Says More Than Half Of FDNY Members Won't Take Vaccine



New York City's firefighters are among the first groups that will be offered the coronavirus vaccine after hospital workers, and nursing home patients and staff. But will they actually take it? CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:42 Published 6 hours ago Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country



A batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 11 hours ago Why Did 'Black Panther' Actress Delete All Her Social Media?



'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts this weekend Business Insider reports she received backlash for sharing a Covid-19 anti-vaccine video on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 14 hours ago