According to the Department of Transportation's updated rules, emotional support animals are not considered service animals.



Related videos from verified sources Soon Emotional Support Animals Won’t Be Allowed to Travel With You on Planes



The U.S Department of Transportation says animals with Emotional Support Animal status will no longer be considered service animals and could be subjected to flying in cargo for a fee. Veuer’s Maria.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:25 Published 8 hours ago Airlines Tighten Rules Surrounding Emotional Support Animals



The US Department of Transportation (DOT) is cracking down on emotional support animals on airplanes. The agency announced that airlines are not required to recognize emotional support animals as.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 20 hours ago Rules Change For Flying With Emotional Support Animals



The Transportation Department is tightening the rules on emotional support animals on airplanes. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 23 hours ago