Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 8 minutes ago

Kentucky cities were all top- scorers on the human rights campaign's municipal equality index.

The index evaluates cities for l-g-b-t-q equality.

Lexington scored highest with a 96... followed by louisville with 95 and covington with a 93.

According to kentucky fairness...the average score for cities in kentucky is 61.

The cities are all considered "al stars" because they're highl rated in a state without l-g-b-t-q non-