Dr. Mallika Marshall On 2nd COVID Surge: 'Do Not Let Your Guard Down Now' Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:39s - Published 1 day ago Dr. Mallika Marshall On 2nd COVID Surge: 'Do Not Let Your Guard Down Now' WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall talks about the importance of following COVID-19 protocols as cases and hospitalizations rise across the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend