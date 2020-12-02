Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THE GODFATHER CODA movie - Interview with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino & Andy Garcia

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:16s - Published
THE GODFATHER CODA movie - Interview with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino & Andy Garcia

THE GODFATHER CODA movie - Interview with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino & Andy Garcia

THE GODFATHER CODA - Interview with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino & Andy Garcia - Watch an interview with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Andy Garcia about the new version of The Godfather: Part III, now entitled Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

Film historian Leonard Maltin delves into why Coppola wanted to revisit the film, the reason for the new title, and Pacino and Garcia’s reactions to seeing the re-edited film for the first time.

Featuring: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Franc D'Ambrosio, Bridget Fonda, George Hamilton, Joe Mantegna, Talia Shire, Eli Wallach, Sofia Coppola, Raf Vallone


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How Francis Ford Coppola Got Pulled Back In to Make ‘The Godfather, Coda’

The director and cast, including Al Pacino, Sofia Coppola and Andy Garcia, look back at making...
NYTimes.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone': What's Wrong With Being A Lawyer? Clip [Video]

'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone': What's Wrong With Being A Lawyer? Clip

Mario Puzos The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone: Whats Wrong With Being A Lawyer? Clip - Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone': Just When I Thought I Was Out Clip [Video]

'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone': Just When I Thought I Was Out Clip

Mario Puzos The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone: Just When I Thought I Was Out Clip - Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone': Temper Like His Father Clip [Video]

'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone': Temper Like His Father Clip

Mario Puzos The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone: Temper Like His Father Clip - Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic Godfather..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published