The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government guidelines.

Fans are beingasked to avoid excessive singing and shouting and to wear face coverings atall times in a bid to help Premier League clubs stage larger-scale test eventsin the near future.