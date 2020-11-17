The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government guidelines.
Fans are beingasked to avoid excessive singing and shouting and to wear face coverings atall times in a bid to help Premier League clubs stage larger-scale test eventsin the near future.
The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary of State for Sport Oliver Dowden said he is "confident now this will ensure that they [clubs] will be able to survive".