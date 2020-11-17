Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government guidelines.

Fans are beingasked to avoid excessive singing and shouting and to wear face coverings atall times in a bid to help Premier League clubs stage larger-scale test eventsin the near future.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Arsenal beat Rapid Vienna in front of 2,000 fans

 Arsenal give their supporters the perfect welcome back to Emirates Stadium as Rapid Vienna are outclassed in the Europa League.
BBC News

Rangers fight back twice against Standard Liege to claim last-32 place

 Rangers reach the Europa League last 32 for second successive season, with a game to spare, after fighting back twice to defeat Standard Liege.
BBC News

Tottenham into Europa League last 32 after exciting draw

 Dele Alli scores from the spot as Tottenham secure a place in the Europa League knockout stages despite LASK earning a late draw.
BBC News

Harry Winks scores wonder goal for Spurs in Europa League - but admits he didn't mean it

 Harry Winks scores his first goal in almost two years for Tottenham - an unbelievable 53.7-yard strike - but admits he didn't even mean it.
BBC News

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker to go home 'early next week' after surgery on fractured skull

 Wolves hope striker Raul Jimenez will be allowed to leave hospital "early next week" as he recovers from a fractured skull sustained at Arsenal last weekend.
BBC News

Arsenal boss Arteta backs calls for concussion subs

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says concussion substitutions in football should be considered.
BBC News

Concussion substitutes: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backs temporary replacement calls

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says concussion substitutions in football should be considered.
BBC News

SK Rapid Wien SK Rapid Wien


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Face masks mandatory for fans as they return to Premier League matches

 Fans attending Premier League matches will have to wear a face covering at all times and will be asked not to sing or chant excessively.
BBC News
Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs [Video]

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary of State for Sport Oliver Dowden said he is “confident now this will ensure that they [clubs] will be able to survive”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Premier League and EFL agree rescue package amounting to £250m

 The Premier League and EFL agree a rescue package amounting to £250m to help ease the financial challenge faced by EFL clubs as a result of the coronavirus..
BBC News

Premier League and EFL agree £250m rescue package

 The Premier League and EFL agree a rescue package amounting to £250m to help ease the financial challenge faced by EFL clubs as a result of the coronavirus..
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna: Gunners win in Europa League in front of 2,000 fans

Arsenal give their supporters the perfect welcome back to Emirates Stadium as Rapid Vienna are...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Gunnersaurus and 2,000 Arsenal fans return to Emirates for Europa League clash vs Rapid Vienna

Gunnersaurus made an emotional return to Arsenal as fans were welcomed back to the Emirates on...
talkSPORT - Published

Arsenal fans say the same thing after Alexandre Lacazette Europa League showing

Arsenal fans say the same thing after Alexandre Lacazette Europa League showing Arsenal man Alexandre Lacazette was in fine form against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League this...
Daily Star - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Arsenal prepare for Emirates fan return [Video]

Arsenal prepare for Emirates fan return

After almost nine months without football fans in stadia, Arsenal welcome back up to 2,000 supporters on Thursday night for their Europa League game against Rapid Vienna.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:40Published
Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Southgate: Greatest honour to play for your country [Video]

Southgate: Greatest honour to play for your country

Gareth Southgate rejects claims that the final Nations League game againstIceland is a dead rubber, asserting that players always want to play forEngland will be motivated.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published