Highway through West Point closes for railroad maintenance

U.S. 45 Alternate closed on Wednesday night in part of West Point to work on railroad maintenance.

Is closed in a section of clay county tonight for railroad work.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in west point to hear the impacts of this major road closure.

I don't think i've ever seen this road so silent!

Here in west point, us 45 alternate, a major highway running through the city, is temporarily shut down in a certain spot tonight for railroad construction as you can see behind me.

Vo kansas city southern railroad shut down u.s. 45 alternate between mayhew street and tubb avenue in west point for railroad crossing maintenance.

The crew started work on the railroad at 7 tonight and they will continue through the night.

Detours through the area are set up for residents to use.

However, mdot suggests 18- wheelers find another route to take during this time.

Residents of west point said this road closure is already causing issues.

Sot archie miller - west point resident: "navigating around it, it's really not easy at all.

I hope they get, i mean, i hope they get it fixed soon because it's, i mean, it's really putting a lot of people at an inconvenience."

Jakino manning - west point resident: "with the highway being closed, it's going to be a lot of traffic by my house.

It's going to be even worse.

We need a real light over there."

Tag: now, workers will reopen the highway at 7 am tomorrow... but us 45 alternate will close again tomorrow night for more maintenance... but this time in a different location...between louis odneal road and airport road... which could cause even more problems to those driving through the area.

For now, reporting in west point, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

