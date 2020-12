Katie Couric weighs in on next 'Jeopardy!' host Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 02:45s - Published 5 days ago Katie Couric weighs in on next 'Jeopardy!' host NBA veteran Jalen Rose sat down with television journalist, producer and author Katie Couric for the latest episode of his podcast "Renaissance Man" for the New York Post. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katie Couric Discusses the Lasting Effects of Her Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis



Katie Couric discusses how her husband’s cancer diagnosis changed their world, and how his battle with the disease has impacted her life in the years following. Credit: Health.com Duration: 06:26 Published 3 weeks ago