Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Challenge: Jay Starrett Teases Increased 'Paranoia' & 'Lots of Backstabbing' in New Season

Video Credit: People - Duration: 06:20s - Published
The Challenge: Jay Starrett Teases Increased 'Paranoia' & 'Lots of Backstabbing' in New Season

The Challenge: Jay Starrett Teases Increased 'Paranoia' & 'Lots of Backstabbing' in New Season

Jay Starrett returns for this season of 'The Challenge: Double Agents' premiering on December 9 at 8 p.m.

ET on MTV


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Challenge: Jay Starrett Hopes Target On His Back Shifts to 'Survivor' Winner Natalie Anderson [Video]

The Challenge: Jay Starrett Hopes Target On His Back Shifts to 'Survivor' Winner Natalie Anderson

Jay Starrett says he's been training since he got the phone call to come back for another season of 'The Challenge'

Credit: People     Duration: 04:40Published
Cedric The Entertainer Teases 'The Neighborhood' S3 [Video]

Cedric The Entertainer Teases 'The Neighborhood' S3

Cedric the Entertainer returns to the small screen in season 3 of "The Neighborhood", and shares with ET Canada how new episodes will bring viewers comedic relief while also tackling topics such as..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:12Published