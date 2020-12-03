The Challenge: Jay Starrett Teases Increased 'Paranoia' & 'Lots of Backstabbing' in New Season
Jay Starrett returns for this season of 'The Challenge: Double Agents' premiering on December 9 at 8 p.m.
ET on MTV
The Challenge: Jay Starrett Hopes Target On His Back Shifts to 'Survivor' Winner Natalie AndersonJay Starrett says he's been training since he got the phone call to come back for another season of 'The Challenge'
