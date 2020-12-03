The Challenge: Jay Starrett Teases Increased 'Paranoia' & 'Lots of Backstabbing' in New Season

Jay Starrett returns for this season of 'The Challenge: Double Agents' premiering on December 9 at 8 p.m.



Related videos from verified sources The Challenge: Jay Starrett Hopes Target On His Back Shifts to 'Survivor' Winner Natalie Anderson



Jay Starrett says he's been training since he got the phone call to come back for another season of 'The Challenge' Credit: People Duration: 04:40 Published 6 days ago Cedric The Entertainer Teases 'The Neighborhood' S3



Cedric the Entertainer returns to the small screen in season 3 of "The Neighborhood", and shares with ET Canada how new episodes will bring viewers comedic relief while also tackling topics such as.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:12 Published 3 weeks ago