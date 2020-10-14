Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

Global  
 

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators.

Gavino Garay reports.

Next year, you won't need to get off your couch to catch Warner Bros.'

Biggest 2021 box office titles.

Warner Bros.

Studio on Thursday announced it would make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in movie-viewing in response to the health crisis that has upended the movie industry and shuttered movie theaters around the world.

Big titles, which are expected to include "Godzilla vs.

Kong" and "Mortal Kombat," a new version of "Dune" and a "Matrix" sequel will be available on HBO Max for one month starting on the same day they debut in cinemas.

Studios have been pushing to make their movies available in living rooms sooner than the typical timeline of roughly 90 days after they debut in cinemas, an idea theater owners have been fighting.

Warner Bros.

Executives said the strategy would be in place for one year, beginning this Christmas with the duel release of "Wonder Woman 1984" simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max.

The new strategy from Warner Bros.

Unnerved investors in theater chains.

Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world's largest theater operator, fell nearly 16%.

Rival movie theater operator Cinemark's shares dropped almost 22%.




