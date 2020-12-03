Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 weeks ago

Miller will be adding a code enforcement department team to help rebuild areas of Macon

New Macon-Bibb Mayor elect plans to reduce crime and combat blight when he takes office

macon-bibb mayor elect, lester miller and his administration, want to reduce crime and combat blight when he takes office.

Miller added a code enforcement department to his team, to help rebuild areas of macon.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten spoke to miller and residents about his plan.

During a drive around macon, you will notice several rundown, dilapidated homes.

According to macon-bibb mayor elect, lester miller, his new code enforcement team will respond to complaints of blight, build case files to expedite the court process, while the municipal court handles all violation hearings.

If a homeowner is in violation and can not fix issues within a given timeframe-- they will be fined.

Miller says the team will work on 30 to 40 homes per month.

"it's all going to be worked out within the budget but we have to prioritize just like we do in any other situation" according to miller--blight starts when a landowner has no plan for their estate.

He says the best thing an owner can do is to make a last will and testament and give the title to someone specific.

"it becomes one of those air properties that no one can tell who own it and you can't borrow money on property like that cause it no clear title" "standup: blighted property also decreases a neighborhood's property value.

" "and it also brings down the business value.

It makes people not want to come to an area that looks bad.

If it looks bad, people dont want come and spend money in a place like that" which also means less money for local government to provide services to the community.

"there are lot of people that are below poverty level and i think they need as many resources as possible " c1 3 b13 miller says his administration will look into revolving funds, where he will encourage people to rebuild and preserve their miller will bring a code enforcement strategy to commission that will include a position for a code enforcement