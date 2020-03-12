Murder Arrest 12/3/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Aberdeen Saturday night is in police custody in Minnesota.

Aberdeen police chief henry randle say 20-year-old amari johnson was picked up in minneapolis.

He is being brought back to aberdeen where he faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old sergio james.

The shooting happened saturday night around 10 o'clock at the corner of chaffie and gillespie street.

The car johnson left in was found in prairie monday.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

