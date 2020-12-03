Wander Movie Clip - Town limit Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published Wander Movie Clip - Town limit Wander Movie Clip - Town limit - Plot synopsis: Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. Director April Mullen Writers Tim Doiron Actors Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Tommy Lee Jones Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 33 minutes 0

