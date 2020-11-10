Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

The Westin in Chattanooga wins Marriott's Hotel of the Year.

Westin chattanooga has received the marriott international's 2019 hotel of the year award for the distinctive category.

The criteria for receiving the award includes guest satisfaction, event satisfaction, community involvement and year over year improvements.

Director of sales richard pauley says that the honor could not have been possible without the support of his team.

This is a representation of our team.

It's not an individual award.

No one person won this award, not one person could have made us win this award.

So it started with our owners providing us with this great facility, a great hotel to be able to sell and bring customers to.

To our general manager that manages our team here on the property to all of the employees."

The hotel finished 2019 ranking fourth in the portfolio for guest satisfaction and intent to