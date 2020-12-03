Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club receives $10,000 in a check presentation

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club received a check for over $10,000.

"100 woman who care" donated the money.

A check presentation for the group happened today.

The "terre haute boys and girls club" says it plans to use the money for snacks and hot meals during e-learning.

The c-e-o says they are grateful for this major donation.

"it's a big boost to us.

Espeacially in the middle ofa pandemic, when you don't have as many people coming in the doors.

So, it is awesome... it really shows the supporst we have in the community.

" the boys and girls club has been in terre haute since 1908.

