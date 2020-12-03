Jackson County's medical director addresses COVID-19 and schools

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 5 minutes ago

Dr. Jim Shames says that he anticipates new state guidance that could bring more students back into schools.

On county will be affected by the new metric system set by governor kate brown.

Now here is the second half of that interview.

Also as a result of the increase in cases, it meant a dramatic decrease of not elimination of in class learning for students.

Uh, do you foresee that changing in the metrics coming down and allowing that again within the next couple of weeks, assuming after course holiday break?

Um, i know there's a lot of discussion about that at the state level.

We really look to the state for.

Guidance.

And, um, there's increasing evidence that, uh, schools, when they're run right and set up properly, uh, don't spread covid as much as other congregate settings might.

And we certainly all know how important it is to get kids back to school for their benefit, as well as their families.

So, um, i think, i think they're working on.

Different guidance.

And that may affect us in terms of, you know, whether or not we can open schools back up, but it's more than just the kids.

Of course, you know, the teachers themselves, uh, are a different risk category.

So there's a lot of variables in here.

I know some critics of lockdowns per se, or at least eliminating some business opportunities to say, why are we keeping bars closed and schools open or schools open and bars closed from a public health standpoint.

Obviously you're best to keep both closed.

If you just want to talk about the virus, but what should the balance be between those two?

Well, you have to, you have to go on what the data tells you.

Um, we know that, uh, adults in close quarters, unmasked is, is a recipe for widespread, uh, covid uh, dissemination and, you know, bars, uh, are a high risk place.

Um, and, uh, jim is for example, where people are exercising and breathing hard, uh, are, are another place to the extent those things can happen out of doors like outdoor seating or outdoor exercising that would change the dynamics a lot.

And no one wants to see any business in particular have to suffer, but.

You know, until we get a handle on this, we have to identify the high risk situation.

Speaking of the handle, we have some good news out of the uk today with the vaccine, making a huge hurdle over, over a huge hurdle there.

What more, if anything, have you learned about distribution of that in our area?

When, and if it gets those vaccines get approved here?

No, that is really good news.

What's happening on the vaccine front.

I'm very encouraged by it.

I just got off a call today with some folks in the state.

They're expecting that we will have vaccine in this state before the end of the year, and that we can start, uh, vaccinating high priority individuals perhaps at the very beginning of next year.

And, uh, there's a lot of planning that's gone to this.

I think it's going to roll out pretty well.

Uh, and i think the timing couldn't be better because it could be a pretty bleak.

Do you foresee those shots going to those high risk categories, those working in the medical field and perhaps seniors, and those who work with seniors in facilities as the, uh, the cdc recommended.

Yeah.

So we're expecting that healthcare workers, uh, certainly those in a hospital setting and the staff.

Um, ems will be the very first to get the vaccine.

And then, uh, working on those who, uh, work in and, and are living in a congregate care settings, like nursing homes, for example, and, and then eventually to all front facing, uh, patient facing healthcare workers and then, you know, down the list, the high risk individuals, but, uh, it's gonna depend on how quickly we can get large volumes of that.

Dr. jim james jackson county public health as always.

We appreciate your time.

Thank you very much.

Glad to be here.