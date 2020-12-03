Global  
 

Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max

Warner Bros.

Has dealt a major blow to brick and mortar movie theaters.

The company announced Thursday it will release all of their 2021 films in theatres, as well as on HBO Max.

The releases include potential blockbusters like the upcoming “Dune,” “Godzilla vs.

Kong” and a fourth “Matrix”.

Executives at Warner Bros.

Said the plan is a short-term solution during the pandemic.

They went on to say that the decision does not represent a new business model for the studio.

Warner Bros.


