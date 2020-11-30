'Star Wars: Kenobi' Reportedly Set To Film In Boston Next Month



Related videos from verified sources Mark Hamill and Others Pay Tribute to Darth Vader Actor David Prowse



Mark Hamill and Others Pay Tribute to Darth Vader Actor David Prowse. Prowse, who was best known as the man inside Darth Vader's suit, died over the weekend at the age of 85. His 'Star Wars'.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago The Original Darth Vader Is Dead



CNN is reporting that British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died aged 85. Prowse's management company announced the news on Sunday. Prowse died.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:25 Published 3 days ago Top 10 Ahsoka Moments



When did Snips win YOU over? Or did she have you at "I'm Ahsoka"? For this list, we're looking at the most memorable, kick-ass Ahsoka Tano moments in the Star Wars franchise - from "The Clone Wars" and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:32 Published 3 days ago