California gov. unveils regional lockdown plan

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:34s - Published
California gov. unveils regional lockdown plan

[NFA] California governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to impose COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, with new restrictions triggered in a given region when its hospital intensive care units get close to capacity.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

NEWSOM: “The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed.

If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb.” As coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to soar to record heights - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to impose stay-at-home orders on a regional basis.

The restrictions would be triggered when a region’s intensive care units get close to capacity.

NEWSOM: “Here’s what we are introducing today: Regions where the ICU capacity is falling below 15 percent, we are now mandating, that we are implementing a stay-at-home order for three weeks... We’ve defined these 5 regions; Northern California, greater Sacramento, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, and the larger region in Southern California." Newsom said some residents could see stay-at-home orders in the next day or two.

Once in effect, the restrictions will represent the most stringent COVID-19 measures imposed in California since Newsom imposed a statewide lockdown in March.

Residents will be mandated to remain at home and avoid travel except for permitted activities, like grocery shopping, doctors’ appointments or exercise.

Restaurants will be closed except for takeout and pickup service, while bars, breweries and distilleries will be shuttered altogether, along with fitness centers, hair salons, barbershops, casinos and nail parlors.




