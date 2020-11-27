Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Day Center, Warming Center moving after positive COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Day Center, Warming Center moving after positive COVID-19 cases
Rochester Day Center, Warming Center moving after positive COVID-19 cases

Mallet.

First tonight: city staff working urgently to relocate the rochester day center and community warming center after multiple positive covid?

"* 19 cases were confirmed at the two facilities.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live outside the mayo civic center with more.

Anthony?

Katie... george... this change is very significant for people experiencing homlessness here in rochester.... and it could mean some don't have a place to stay tonight.

Right now... workers are moving furniture and supplies into the mayo civic center behind me.

Organizers plan to use this facility to consolidate operations for the day center and warming center after these positive coronavirus cases were identified.

While we know the day center will be open here tomorrow morning... officials do not yet have a timeline for when the warming center will open.

That warming center has been providing beds and overnight housing for people experiencing homelessness.

And with temperatures expected to drop to below freezing overnight... officials say there's urgency to have facilities ready for "it is really imperative and crucial and there is some urgency for us to get the day center open, ready for operations at 8am tomorrow, so we have staff that are really working tirelessly."

While we still don't know when the new warming center will be opening here at the civic center... officials say people experiencing homelessness can seek housing at the dorothy day house.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt news thank you anthony.

Anthony reached out to the dorothy day house to see how many beds are available, but




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

One man’s new perspective after losing six friends to COVID-19 and battling it personally

In the middle of June – around the time 71-year-old Zeb Starnes and his wife attended a funeral as...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit record for 17th straight day; Oregon gym fined $90K for disobeying state 'freeze'; 263K US deaths

Australian state Victoria has recorded no new cases or deaths for 28 days. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar...
USATODAY.com - Published

Scientists find genetic variations linked to covid-19 severity

Scientists find genetic variations linked to covid-19 severity BOSTON : A new study led by researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) sheds light...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Another Local Rehab/Nursing Facility Getting Help From National Guard [Video]

Another Local Rehab/Nursing Facility Getting Help From National Guard

The National Guard has been called in to help with coronavirus cases at the Twin Lakes Rehab and Healthcare Center in Westmoreland County.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published
Massachusetts Reports 1,166 New COVID Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 1,166 New COVID Cases

As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.9%.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:11Published
Massachusetts Reports 2,501 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 2,501 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Additional Deaths

As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.80%.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published