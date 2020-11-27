Day Center, Warming Center moving after positive COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Mallet.

First tonight: city staff working urgently to relocate the rochester day center and community warming center after multiple positive covid?

"* 19 cases were confirmed at the two facilities.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live outside the mayo civic center with more.

Anthony?

Katie... george... this change is very significant for people experiencing homlessness here in rochester.... and it could mean some don't have a place to stay tonight.

Right now... workers are moving furniture and supplies into the mayo civic center behind me.

Organizers plan to use this facility to consolidate operations for the day center and warming center after these positive coronavirus cases were identified.

While we know the day center will be open here tomorrow morning... officials do not yet have a timeline for when the warming center will open.

That warming center has been providing beds and overnight housing for people experiencing homelessness.

And with temperatures expected to drop to below freezing overnight... officials say there's urgency to have facilities ready for "it is really imperative and crucial and there is some urgency for us to get the day center open, ready for operations at 8am tomorrow, so we have staff that are really working tirelessly."

While we still don't know when the new warming center will be opening here at the civic center... officials say people experiencing homelessness can seek housing at the dorothy day house.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt news thank you anthony.

Anthony reached out to the dorothy day house to see how many beds are available, but