Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time

Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday.

Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said they discussed “a variety of Covid-related topics.” Fauci said he has spoken previously with Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Fauci added that his Thursday meeting will likely be the first of a series of transition meetings with the team.

He also said he fully expects to remain in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.


