Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elf Musical 12/3/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Elf Musical 12/3/20
A popular Christmas movie comes to life on the stage of Tupelo's lyric theatre.

A popular christmas movie comes to life on the stage of tupelo's lyric theatre.

'elf the musical" opened earlier this week.

The production is staged by the tupelo community theatre and features all of your favorite characters from the movie.

Cast and crew say while the musical has the same plot as the movie, there are some surprises in the stage version.

"the show is a lot of fun,the actors are unbelievable, especially buddy the elf, this is his first production at tct, it's been fun, always fun working with someone new and he's done a phenomenal job, and every night it's fun to watch him" "the challenge to this, there's so much more depth to the musical, i think it gives you so much more of buddy's story and more emotional side of things you don't necessarily get from the film, of course the film you're laughing the entire time, and you're laughing this show as well, but you get a lot more character development and a lot more depth with buddy" "elf the musical" "elf the musical" runs tonight, friday and saturday evening at 7 30 and




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

German jazz collective Ragawerk on why India continues to inspire their musical influences

German jazz collective Ragawerk on embracing change and why India continues to inspire their musical...
Hindu - Published

‘The Prom’ Film Review: Ryan Murphy Revisits a Midwest High School for a Musical Lesson in Tolerance

‘The Prom’ Film Review: Ryan Murphy Revisits a Midwest High School for a Musical Lesson in Tolerance Ryan Murphy returns to his roots in more than ways than one with his new big-screen feature, “The...
The Wrap - Published

Sofia Wylie Sings 'This Christmas' From 'High School Musical' Series Holiday Special (Video)

Sofia Wylie‘s full performance from the upcoming High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Related videos from verified sources

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano Brings His Kalimba Playing Talent To Hobie Beach [Video]

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano Brings His Kalimba Playing Talent To Hobie Beach

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano is once again taking his creativity and musical talents to a new level with an original composition playing a Kalimba, also known as a thumb piano, among other..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:16Published
Zappa Documentary movie clip - Bruce Bickford [Video]

Zappa Documentary movie clip - Bruce Bickford

Zappa Documentary movie clip - Bruce Bickford - Plot synopsis: With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:40Published
On-Gaku Our Sound movie [Video]

On-Gaku Our Sound movie

On-Gaku Our Sound movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When you’re a bored teenager looking for thrills, sometimes the only thing you can turn to is rock ‘n roll. Having no skill, money, or even a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:51Published