Elf Musical 12/3/20

A popular christmas movie comes to life on the stage of tupelo's lyric theatre.

'elf the musical" opened earlier this week.

The production is staged by the tupelo community theatre and features all of your favorite characters from the movie.

Cast and crew say while the musical has the same plot as the movie, there are some surprises in the stage version.

"the show is a lot of fun,the actors are unbelievable, especially buddy the elf, this is his first production at tct, it's been fun, always fun working with someone new and he's done a phenomenal job, and every night it's fun to watch him" "the challenge to this, there's so much more depth to the musical, i think it gives you so much more of buddy's story and more emotional side of things you don't necessarily get from the film, of course the film you're laughing the entire time, and you're laughing this show as well, but you get a lot more character development and a lot more depth with buddy" "elf the musical" "elf the musical" runs tonight, friday and saturday evening at 7 30 and