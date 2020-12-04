Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Update On Carjacking, Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter In Morgan Park

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 05:36s - Published
Police Update On Carjacking, Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter In Morgan Park

Police Update On Carjacking, Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter In Morgan Park

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott has an update on the incident at 118th Street and Western Avenue.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reward Offered For Arrest Of Suspects In Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter [Video]

Reward Offered For Arrest Of Suspects In Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter

Several organizations are combining resources to offer a reward following the murder of retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park last week.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:44Published
Friends, Family Mourn Retired Fire Lieutenant Killed In Carjacking [Video]

Friends, Family Mourn Retired Fire Lieutenant Killed In Carjacking

A processional with full honors was held Thursday night after retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:10Published
Retired Firefighter Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Morgan Park [Video]

Retired Firefighter Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Morgan Park

A retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a carjacking attempt in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:45Published