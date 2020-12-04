Police Update On Carjacking, Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter In Morgan Park
Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott has an update on the incident at 118th Street and Western Avenue.
Reward Offered For Arrest Of Suspects In Shooting That Killed Retired FirefighterSeveral organizations are combining resources to offer a reward following the murder of retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park last week.
Friends, Family Mourn Retired Fire Lieutenant Killed In CarjackingA processional with full honors was held Thursday night after retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Retired Firefighter Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Morgan ParkA retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a carjacking attempt in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.