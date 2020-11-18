Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths.

The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19.

More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in the US and over 14.5 million confirmed cases.

CDC officials warned that the coming months will be the "most difficult in the public health history" of the country.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Virus Deaths Approach Spring Record Amid Changing U.S. Crisis

On April 15, more Americans were reported dead of Covid-19 than on any other day of the pandemic. The...
NYTimes.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections [Video]

Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections

Dr Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' , of Coronavirus Infections . Dr. Anthony Fauci made the statement during a televised interview on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday. We may see a surge upon a surge...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
Nationwide COVID-19 surge comes on the heels of holiday season [Video]

Nationwide COVID-19 surge comes on the heels of holiday season

The U.S. suffered its deadliest day in the pandemic in more than six months. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 260,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. Despite the surge in covid..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:45Published
Target results crush Wall Street's forecasts [Video]

Target results crush Wall Street's forecasts

Target blew past Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the big-box retailer's quick delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published