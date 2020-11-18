More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths.

The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19.

More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in the US and over 14.5 million confirmed cases.

CDC officials warned that the coming months will be the "most difficult in the public health history" of the country.