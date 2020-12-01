31 Days To Give: Free 2 Teach

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

For more than ten years, Free 2 Teach has helped thousand of Madison County teachers, and tens of thousands of their students, get the school supplies they deserve at no cost.

This week we are kicking off the waay "31 days to give."

Waay 31 - toyota motor north alabama - and the rocket city trash pandas are raising money for three non-profit groups.

The groups have faced major challenges during the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight we are focusing on "free-2-teach."

For more than ten years - free 2 teach has helped thousand of teachers - and tens of thousands of students in madison county - get the school supplies they need at no cost to them.

During this difficult year - this organization has proved a god-send - especially for one teacher who says she could not do her job without it.

"i truly am not being dramatic when i say it i could not do my job without them."

Linda hunziker - an art teacher at challenger middle school for 27 years now - remembers a time before free 2 teach when she - like so many teachers - would spend her own money to buy supplies for her classroom.

She gets money from the district for art supplies - but inevitably, some of that money would be spent on basic necessities.

"and it kinda hurts sometimes to buy things like post-it notes when you want to buy something so much more enriching."

Thanks to free 2 teach - hunziker doesn't have to worry about that anymore.

She's able to come here, wander the aisles and pick up what she needs at no cost - and use her art money for art supplies.

"you know, i don't ever have to spend my money on just basic classroom supplies.

I can reallly budget to get the supplies i need."

Free 2 teach proved invaluable in this year of covid lockdowns and remote learning.

Hunziker wasn't sure if she could keep her hands-on art classes going.

"i didn't want to turn it into art history or art appreciation."

So, she got creative.

With plenty of supplies from free 2 teach, she was able to make packets for all the projects for the first nine weeks.

"and stand outside for a week with colored pencils, markers, sharpies, sketch books, water colors, and as the parents came to get the paper packets, i said, 'what do you need?'

"and i was able to keep my class hands-on, which in a virual time i have goose bumps it makes a difference."

You can help - free 2 teach - heals - and kids to love foundation.

All this week at 6 - were showing you how your donations help the non-profits in