COVID Q&A: Mario Ariza Discusses SunSentinel Investigation Into How Gov. DeSantis Has Tried To Mislead Public & Downplay Risk Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 05:53s - Published 4 days ago COVID Q&A: Mario Ariza Discusses SunSentinel Investigation Into How Gov. DeSantis Has Tried To Mislead Public & Downplay Risk In his reporting, Ariza found, among other things, that the DeSantis administration had ordered public health officials to not discuss the pandemic with the public. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend