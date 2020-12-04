MSMS Lawmakers 12/3/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 8 minutes ago

Local legislators are getting an up close look at an outreach programs at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

This the program offers a variety of educational opportunities for students in 1st- 10th grade.

It benefits almost 6 thousand students across the state every year.

Event organizers say today's meeting helps them showcase the impact on students at msms. executive director dr. germain mcconnell says this year has been especially challenging for faculty, staff, and students.

"this is the first, they are the first class to start the year all virtual to go through anything such as this, you know, covid is not only having an impact on us of course, but everywhere.

For juniors coming into msms, this is a different environment, a more rigorous learning environment, so we've been very concerned about students and how they will make that transition, but they've done a pretty good job overall."

Dr. mcconnell says outreach programs like summer camps and stem carnivals help keep young people engaged in academic growth.