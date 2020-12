CDC lowers its 14-day quarantine period Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:13s - Published 4 minutes ago CDC lowers its 14-day quarantine period 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Doctor weighs in on CDC's shorter quarantine period for people exposed to coronavirus The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans need to quarantine for seven to 10 days...

CBS News - Published 1 day ago