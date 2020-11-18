Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

People may be short-changed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

New information.... more than 712 thousand people across the country filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week.

More than 7 thousand of those claims were from right here in alabama.

Nearly 3 thousand of the claims in the state are coronavirus related.

More than 288 thousand workers across the country also filed for benefits under the pandemic unemployment asssitance program.

That program gives aid for self-employed workers and contractors.

But some people may be getting short-changed under that temporary unemployment program.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke to state labor department officials.

She learned what you need to do to recieve your full beenfit amount.

Dan, najahe -- this program starts everyone at the same minimum weekly benefit amount of one hundred thirteen dollars -- but some people should be receiving mroe than the minimum amount.

> tara hutchison "once you're approved for pua that is the amount you're going to get at the beginning.

Now following that what you need to do is submit your wage documentation to us so we can possibly re- determine those benefits and that could increase."

Tara hutchison is the communications director for the alabama department of labor.

She says you have to file weekly, for all unemployment programs, to prove that you're sitll unemployed.

But there are some extra questions -- specific to the pandemic -- people have to answer to receive pua program benefits.

Tara hutchison "we're so many months into this pandemic you're also seeing a lot of people on pua who have exhausted all of the other programs, but remain unemployed due to the pandemic so they are now rolling over into pua."

The alabama department of labor is encouraging claimants that have exhausted or are going to exhaust all other unemployment benefits to continue to file those weekly certifications -- after the pua program has expired.

Tara hutchison "we're going to encourage them to go ahead to continue to make those certifications so that if congress does come back and either extends the legislation or creates new legislation, you're already going to have those weeks in the system and you won't have to call us to get those weeks backdated."

Not everyone had been able to get approved for the pandemic unemployment assistance program though.

Dena edwards has been filling for the program since march.

But hasn't received any money yet from the alabama department of labor.

Dena edwards "they sent me a letter in october saying i was approved for my payment.

They never did send me a card, they never did send nothing."

And she says that money would really help her during the pandemic.

Dena edwards "it'll help me with my kids and it will help me with my bills."

If you continue to do the weekly certifications after the program has expired understand that you won't be getting the benefits until congress passes new legislation.

But you will receive backpay later on for those weeks you filed if congress approves new unemployment legislation.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

The pandemic unemployment assistance program expires on december