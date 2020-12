Travel and COVID Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:52s - Published 4 minutes ago The latest on COVID's effects on travelling. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE. IN NAPLES,LESLIE DELASBOUR FOX 4 NEWSINTERNATIONAL TRAVEL, WHILE THEWORLD CONTINUES TO FIGHT TCORONAVIRUS, MAY BE EASIER INTHE FUTURETHE INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORTASSOCIATION IS WORKING ON A"DIGITAL COVID-19 PASSPORTIT WOULD CONTAIN A TRAVELER’SCOVID-19 TESTING AND VACCINATIONSTATUS.THE ASSOCIATION HOPES TO BRINGTHE COVID PASSPORT TO MARKET INTHE COMING MONTHS... AND SAYSWILL HELP IF THE COVID 19VACCINATION BECOMES REQUIRED FORRE-ENTRY TO SOME COUNTRIES.DELTA AIRLINES IS LAUNCHICONTACT TRACING.... THE FIRST INTHE AIRLINE INDUSTRY.THIS MEANS THE CENTERS FODISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTIONWILL CONTACT YOU IF IT’DETERMINED THAT SOMEONE ON ANINTERNATIONAL FLIGHT HAS BEENDIAGNOSED WITH COVID.CUSTOMERS CAN VOLUNTARILY OPT INTHROUGH DELTA LOYALTY PROGRAMS.THIS STARTS DECEMBER