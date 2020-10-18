Bringing Our Kids Hope in a Pandemic

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Paula Shue Winfrey, a local resident and retired teacher, has turned children's author and shares what inspired her to write a book during the pandemic and give hope to parents and kids

C1 welcome back, many parents have found themselves in an odd predicament as we react to the latest news and pivot and pivot more.

We're starting to notice more and more, it's taking a toll on our kids.

Joining us is a local resident, retired teacher and author.

Thank you for having me.

What made you take this leap into writing a children's book?

First, i have retired may of 2019 and i have spent the last 18 years with second and third graders.

So, when march came, when that is my first, i think that seems like a little time piece i can think of.

March.

School stopped and i thought, if i was in the classroom with my little friends, what would i say to them?

Those thoughts kind of spilled out of me and they became this book.

I first wrote them all down and after i saw them, i was, it helped me because quite frankly, i was dealing with the anxiety that i'm sure most of us were you know, it was also so strange and really, really different.

Nobody knew what was going to happen.

I think we thought a few weeks.

A couple months and it will be then i decided i wanted to try to publish them.

Maybe on a format, power point or something and get them on youtube so my teacher friends and the friends in school because we were still in school.

We hadn't stopped yet.

One long weekend with the help of a librarian friend of my, sara, she was a technology person.

We texted back be and forth and she gave me suggests for programming.

I put a very rudimentary power point on youtube.

I had made a formatted illustration with photographs and i narrated it.

I wanted to read it aloud to children.

I did and got a great response.

I posted that.

My teacher friends and friends on facebook had great responses and so, i was encouraged.

I thought well maybe some of these little people will be able to see this and help.

Paula, the book is great.

I read it earlier.

I thought it was a book to share with my kids in march and also today.

Do you have any advice for us parents who are trying to take them through the very long pandemic?

You know, my plan at the start of this, the reason i called it because we stay home a story of hope was because i felt like we all needed hope.

It felt very hopeless a little bit at the beginning.

We had so many unknowns.

Our lives were changing suddenly.

Kids must have been scared.

Jobs are at risk.

Just anything to think of was changed.

Just our lives were completely turned around.

I wanted us to have a chance to find the good things.

Find the hopeful things in life and they were lots of things.

As i pointed out in the book.

People let's just take one instance, entertainment.

Concerts and things like that stopped.

Suddenly and all the people that were entertainers found ways on youtube or some online format to come to us.

So we could still have some semblance of normality.

The same with sports.

Sports being different.

I think that took longer.

Graduations and birthdays and everything looked so different, my golly we got creative.

Super creative and that was hopeful to me.

I thought you know what, this is a challenge now.

Let's find a way to celebrate even if we really can't do it together.

Well, you did a great job of that for sure with this book.

We want to make sure everybody gets your book if they are interested.

It is on amazon.

We want to thank you so much for doing this