Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

48 NBA players test positive for COVID

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published
48 NBA players test positive for COVID
48 NBA players have tested positive for COVID.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

48 NBA Players Test Positive For COVID-19 At Start Of 2020-21 Season

No bubble, mo' problems. The NBA says 48 out of 546 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in its...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comSky NewsThe AgeZee NewsBBC News


Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positive

NBA says 48 players have tested positive for virus. Hawaii couple arrested for traveling after...
USATODAY.com - Published

Dundee United: Three staff test positive, but players return after training cancelled

Three members of Dundee United's non-playing staff test positive for Covid-19, but players return...
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

West Miami City Hall Closed Until Dec. 14 After 7 Employees Test Positive For COVID [Video]

West Miami City Hall Closed Until Dec. 14 After 7 Employees Test Positive For COVID

Seven employees tested positive earlier this week and are now home recovering.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published
More Than 170 Staffers At 3 New Jersey Hospitals Test Positive For COVID [Video]

More Than 170 Staffers At 3 New Jersey Hospitals Test Positive For COVID

The very people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 are being taken down by the virus. Multiple hospitals in New Jersey are experiencing outbreaks among health care workers. CBS2’s Meg..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published
'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley Contract COVID-19 [Video]

'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley Contract COVID-19

The drama never stops on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", as Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley all test positive for COVID-19. Plus, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published