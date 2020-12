Lebron extends contract

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 minutes ago

Lakers and could be a free agent when his son graduates high school and may be picked up by the NBA.

Lebron James has extended his contract with the L.A.

THE NBA AND THE PLAYERSASSOCIATION IN ACCORDANCE WITHCENTERS FOR DISASE CONTROL ANDPREVENTION GUIDANCE.BASKETBALL STAR LEBRON JAMESCOULD PLAY IN THE N-B-A AT THESAME TIME AS HIS SON.JAMES SIGNED A CONTRACTEXTENSION WITH THE L-A LAKERSTHROUGH THE END OF THE20-22...20-23 SEASON.

THIS MEANSHE’LL BE A FREE AGENT WHEN HISELDEST SON BRONNY GRADUATES FROMHIGH SCHOOL, BRONNY ISCONSIDERED ONE OF THE BES