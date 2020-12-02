Global  
 

Massachusetts Sec. Of State Bill Galvin Proposes National COVID Vaccination Day

A new poll shows the majority of Americans will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.


