COVID Pandemic Changing How Movie Theater Industry Operates
Warner Bros.
Plan to stream new movies is the latest blow to the theater industry which has been crippled by the pandemic.
Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift..
Want to go to the movies? You can rent this theaterThis Chicago movie theater is back - sort of. The New 400 Theater in Rogers Park is renting its screens during this stage of the Coronavirus pandemic."It took off like Gangbusters," General Manager..
Have $99? Rent An AMC Movie Theater!AMC Entertainment is the largest theater chain in the United States, according to Business Insider.
The company will now allow people to rent out its theaters for as little as $99.
The Private..