Owensboro Advances to State Semi-Final

Team has been on fire this season would be an understatemen t.

The red devils are averaging a shade over 49 points per game..

And will be competing in the 4th round of the state tournament.

Unbeaten thus far..

Owensboro has a lot to be proud of..

But their ultimate goal has not been met just yet.

Last friday, owensboro received a test in what was the red devils first game this year decided by single digits.

Any time you turn the ball over 4 times in a postseason game against a good team, you're going to be very fortunate to get out with a , and that's what we were, very fortunate to get out with a win and we made the plays we had to make down the stretch.

They stress ball security.

That's one of the most important things you turn the ball over, it just gives the other team points or it gives the other team momentum.

But, we're working on just staying with the ball and executing.

Being secure with the ball at all times, knowing where we're going with the ball with passing.

So, it's just mental stuff, focusing on the mental things.

Owensboro has turned up the heat on offense this postseason, as they have outscored opponents by a count of 109-27.

Can't drop balls, can't fumble the balls.

When you block, you've got to block and just the small things and that's what makes us such a good team we work on the small things.

Fallin- we returned a lot of experience on offense this season and experience and talent are the two most important factors for success and our kids understand what we're trying to ask them to do and they understand how to go out there and execute it and do the things that we want to have success on offense.

However, on thursday afternoon, it was announced that fairdale had to cancel friday's game due to covid reasons, which means that the red devils are moving on to the state semi- finals.

Fallin- first and foremost our thoughts are with coach dover and his football team at fairdale and we hope that they stay safe and healthy and then we are just disappointed for those kids who had earned the opportunity to be in a state quarterfinal and aren't going to get to do that.

But we've got to focus on us, focus on what we can control, try to keep ourselves healthy and safe and now start getting ready for next week.

