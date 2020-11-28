Wake Up Weather

Global  
 

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Jury and damp to start the day onFriday, son should gradually try tobreak through the clouds, especiallyacross our western and southwesterncounties, first in the afternoon and asthe afternoon progressives clearingtrend will continue.

Will clear offtomorrow night frost by Saturdaymorning.

And what a seven day forecastit is.

Lots of sunshine, cold nights.But next week's second half of the weeklooks milder.Okay,mhm.




