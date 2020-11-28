College WBB: USI Tops UIS; Eagles Off To 3-0 Start Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago College WBB: USI Tops UIS; Eagles Off To 3-0 Start 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend And we end on the college courts.. The u-s-i women looking to stay perfect as they host illinois springfield. 1st quarter.. Addy blackwell drives inside for the home team.. Getting three the ole fashioned way.. U-s-i jumps in front. Moments later.. The eagles work the ball inside.. Ashlynn brown to hannah haithcock.. U-s-i leads by 3. Screagles just living inside.. Memorial grad soffia rieckers with a slick pass to gibson southern alum meredith raley.. And u-s-i never looked back. Emma dehart pivoting and then driving right to the rack. Usi wins 63 - 49..





