Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College WBB: USI Tops UIS; Eagles Off To 3-0 Start

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
College WBB: USI Tops UIS; Eagles Off To 3-0 Start
College WBB: USI Tops UIS; Eagles Off To 3-0 Start

And we end on the college courts..

The u-s-i women looking to stay perfect as they host illinois springfield.

1st quarter..

Addy blackwell drives inside for the home team..

Getting three the ole fashioned way..

U-s-i jumps in front.

Moments later..

The eagles work the ball inside..

Ashlynn brown to hannah haithcock..

U-s-i leads by 3.

Screagles just living inside..

Memorial grad soffia rieckers with a slick pass to gibson southern alum meredith raley..

And u-s-i never looked back.

Emma dehart pivoting and then driving right to the rack.

Usi wins 63 - 49..




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

College MBB & WBB: USI Sweeps William Jewell College [Video]

College MBB & WBB: USI Sweeps William Jewell College

College MBB & WBB: USI Sweeps William Jewell College

Credit: WEVVPublished
College MBB & WBB: USI splits with Rockhurst [Video]

College MBB & WBB: USI splits with Rockhurst

College MBB & WBB: USI splits with Rockhurst

Credit: WEVVPublished