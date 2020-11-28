College WBB: USI Tops UIS; Eagles Off To 3-0 Start
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
And we end on the college courts..
The u-s-i women looking to stay perfect as they host illinois springfield.
1st quarter..
Addy blackwell drives inside for the home team..
Getting three the ole fashioned way..
U-s-i jumps in front.
Moments later..
The eagles work the ball inside..
Ashlynn brown to hannah haithcock..
U-s-i leads by 3.
Screagles just living inside..
Memorial grad soffia rieckers with a slick pass to gibson southern alum meredith raley..
And u-s-i never looked back.
Emma dehart pivoting and then driving right to the rack.
Usi wins 63 - 49..