Houston residents prepare for Christmas fundraiser

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 8 minutes ago

People in Houston are taking extra precautions for Saturday's Christmas Spectacular to safely raise money.

In houston won't let the pandemic stop them from holding a christmas fundraiser.

Wtva alexis jones shares what volunteers are doing to safely raise money.

Std out."

Pkg sot "it a high quality event.

We're very pleased and feel very lucky to have it sean johnson is the director of the chickasaw development foundation.

Johnson and volunteers put up decorations and the stage for saturday's concert, which will raise money for the community theater downtown.

Nat:volunteers building so how do they plan to pull this off safely in the middle of a pandemic?

Seats for the show will be six feet apart.

Masks will be mandatory.

And there'll be a limit on the audience to ensure social distancing.

Sot: "we are capping it at 100.

So 100people will be happy saturday night."

Sean johnson - chickasaw development foundation director the show is already sold out to see opera singer and tony award winner nathan carlisle.

He's able to help since broadway is closed and the metropolitan opera isn't performing because of the pandemic.

Nat: nathan singing sot: i wouldn't be in the music business if i didn't have when i was younger, if i didn't have people giving back their time to me.

I personally benefited from people volunteering there time in the arts."

Nathan carlisle- metropolitan opera singer tag: carlisle and other performers will have a dress rehearsal tomorrow.

The christmas spectacular is set for saturday night at 7:30.

In houston.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news north mississippi medical