Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Wylie HS Soccer Star Sarah Fuller Talks About Her 1st Experience On Gridiron

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Former Wylie HS Soccer Star Sarah Fuller Talks About Her 1st Experience On Gridiron

Former Wylie HS Soccer Star Sarah Fuller Talks About Her 1st Experience On Gridiron

Fuller was the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game last weekend.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah Fuller, the Commodores first Female kicker p2 [Video]

Sarah Fuller, the Commodores first Female kicker p2

Steve brings reaction from Vanderbilt's first female kicker Sarah Fuller, Vandy Athletics Director Candace Lee, and recently retired Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 13:25Published
Sarah Fuller, the Commodores first Female kicker p1 [Video]

Sarah Fuller, the Commodores first Female kicker p1

Steve brings reaction from Vanderbilt's first female kicker Sarah Fuller, Vandy Athletics Director Candace Lee, and recently retired Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 20:26Published
Sarah Fuller, the Commodores first Female kicker p3 [Video]

Sarah Fuller, the Commodores first Female kicker p3

Steve brings reaction from Vanderbilt's first female kicker Sarah Fuller, Vandy Athletics Director Candace Lee, and recently retired Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:19Published