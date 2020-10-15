|
|
|
Shoppers may be battling software bots for new video game consoles
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Shoppers may be battling software bots for new video game consoles
Two new video game consoles are not just in high demand this holiday season, they're nearly impossible to track down.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Top 10 New PS5 Hardware and Software Features
Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5! For this list, we’re taking a look at new abilities, accessories and innovations from Sony’s next-gen console.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:57Published
|
Beyond Verified, OTT Needs Real Measurement: Essence’s Fisher
Suddenly, whether an ad impression was viewable on-screen is table stakes. In the new world, the emerging medium of over-the-top TV is going to need to convince marketers that their ad was truly..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:05Published
|