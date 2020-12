Video Credit: Bumper2Bumper - Duration: 02:23s - Published 3 minutes ago

Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at a medium duty truck, the F250 which does a lot more than fill a desire for an alternative to a sedan or SUV

Many drivers have switched to light duty pickup as daily drivers trucks in recent years.

FORD F250, MORE THAN JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO AN SUV

THIS IS NOT A TRUCK FOR A POSER WHO WANTS TO BE SEEN IN A PICKUP.

THIS IS NOT A TRUCK FOR THE PERSON WHO WANTS SOMETHING DIFFERENT THAN A TRADITIONAL SUV WITH COMFORTABLE SEATING FOR AT LEAST FOUR.

NON, THE F250 IS A SERIOUS HEAVY-DUTY WORK VEHICLE THE CHOPS TO MOVE A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF CARGO IN THE SHORT BED OR TOW AS MUCH AS A 24,000 POUND TRAILER.

35 INCH TIRES AND A SKID PLATE UNDER CRITICT DRIVE TRAIN COMPONENTS HELP BURNISH ITS CREDENTIALS.

IN SHORT THIS IS BUILT FOR HEAVY LIFTING AND HARD WORK WITHOUT A PROTEST.

SO, IMAGINE HOW SURPRISED WE WERE TO SPEND A WEEK IN ON WITH THE LARIAT TRIM LEVEL VERSION OF THE SUPERDUTY.

FOR THE RECORD THIS CAN STILL EARN ITS KEEP.

THE TEST MODEL CAME WITH A 7.3 LITER V8 ENGINE RATED AT 430 HORSEPOWER AND 475 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THIS IS A GASOLINE POWERED BLOCK SO IF FUEL EFFICIENCY IS A KEY PURCHASE MOTIVATION THEN KEEP ON MOVING TO SOMETHING ELSE.

THE TRANSMISSION IS A TEN-SPEED AUTOMATIC LINKED TO A PROVEN 4X4 TRANSAXLE SYSTEM.

WE MENTIONED THE LARIAT TRIM LEVEL WHICH INCLUDES A VERY NICE SET OF LEATHER SEATS FRONT AND BACK.

THE FRONT SEAT EVEN HAS CAPABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THREE PEOPLE, SOMETHING THAT IS HARD TO FIND IN MOST CARS OR TRUCKS THESE DAYS.

THE SECOND ROW IS NOT ONLY ROOMY WITH PLENTY OF LEGROOM BUT THE SEATS FOLD UP CREATING AN ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPACE.

REMEMBER THIS IS A WORK TRUCK.

NOW THE TEST VEHICLE WAS DESIGNATED THE TREMOR EDITION WHICH MEANS NEARLY EVERY BIT OF TECHNOLOGY FORD OFFERS COMES WITH IT.

WITH A TRUCK OF THIS SIZE GETTING IN AND OUT MAY REQUIRE ASSISTANCE FOR THE VERTICALLY CHALLENGED SO DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS ARE A NICE OPTION TO ENJOY.

WE NOTED AND APPRECIATED THE AMOUNT OF DATA AVAILABLE TO A DRIVER, ESPECIALLY THE OFF-ROAD FUNCTIONS WHICH CAN BE VERY IMPORTANT WHEN TRYING TO REACH A REMOTE WORK SITE.

BUT IN REALITY, VEHICLES LIKE THIS SPEND THE MAJORITY OF THEIR TIME ON PAVED ROADS THIS BODY ON FRAME UNIT HAS A PRETTY DECENT SET OF HIGHWAY MANNERS.

WISELY, THERE ARE THE TRADITIONAL DUALLY STYLE MIRRORS ON THE F250 BUT DON’T THINK THERE IS A LACK OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY.

THE BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEMS ALSO EXTEND TO A TRAILER AND DELIVERS CRITICAL SAFETY INFORMATION TO A DRIVER.

CAN THIS BE USED AS A DAILY DRIVER TO GET KIDS TO SCHOOL AND PICKUP GROCERIES?

YES, IT CAN.

BUT LIMITING THE F250 TO THAT WOULD BE THE SAME AS USING A 300 POUND RIGHT TACKLE AS A RUNNING BACK.

YOUR CHOICE.

I’M GREG MORRISON.