Law professor explains Supreme Court's decision in suit involving California church

San Diego church continues inside after outbreak, cease & desist orders and not cooperating with countyLaw professor weighs in on grounds for churches to take San Dieg County to court.
Constitution Day or National Law Day: Special conversation with Sidharth Luthra: Watch|Oneindia NewsIn special conversation with Senior Supreme Court Advocate Sidharth Luthra who has also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India. India celebrates Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas on..
State Supreme Court Allows Certain Mail-In Votes To Be Counted, While Another Lawsuit Tries To Stop It AllA major state Supreme Court decision on election law was handed down Monday afternoon. It comes on the last day for Pennsylvania's counties to certify election results with more lawsuits being filed..