SOU Basketball, Volleyball, Cross County opt out of CCC schedules

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 days ago

Announcer says "now, from the jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with cameron derby."

Even more grim news coming for the local sports world today.

The southern oregon university basketball, volleyball, and cross-country programs will not be competing in the upcoming cascade collegiate conference schedules.

The announcement is coming today from athletic director matt sayre who says it is out of consideration for how unsafe it would be for the players to travel, and because of jackson county's current "extreme risk" standing.

But this decision was not one that was just made by the athletic director who then told the teams what would happen.

Sayre says it has been a collective decision.

This is not something that i said "hey everybody we are not going to do this."

We had conversations and looked at what the realities were together.

We included the student-athletes as well and made sure that the coaches dipped down and talked to the student-athletes and said "hey, this were we stand right now.

How do you guys feel?"

As much as they want to play, and as much as they love their sport and don't want to see their sport skip a year," said sayre.

"they see, after we had a meeting with them, they see the reality of the situation and understand why we are doing it."

So what does this mean for these teams?

The n-a-i-a has already made a rule that says winter student athletes will not lose eligibility this year no matter the schedule.

Sayre says basketball and volleyball will continue to look for safe competitions down the