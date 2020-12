Albert Lea fire claims warehouse Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago Reporter Anthony Monzon with a closer look at the damage 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Next./// breaking news... multiple streets are blocked off in albert lea tonight as fire crews work to george and the city of rochester continues its search for the





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea



Reports indicate structure may have been in foreclosure Credit: KIMT Published 12 minutes ago