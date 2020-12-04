Grey's Anatomy S17E05 Fight the Power

Grey's Anatomy 17x05 "Fight the Power" Season 17 Episode 5 Promo Trailer - Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships.

After an intense surgery, Jo is uncertain about her future on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, December 10th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington