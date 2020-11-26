100k doses of COVID-19 vaccine likely coming to Oregon

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Public health officials say that the f-d-a will likely approve the first coronavirus vaccine in the u .s.

- in as little as a week -- with shipments going out the next day so what does this mean for oregonians?

Well for more information we go to kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome who is live outside lane county public health with more from health officials the vaccine is a hot topic right now because it's the light at the end of this tunnel of a year we have all been dealing with -- pfizer being the first company to present the shot to the fda the moderna vaccine is being discussed december 17th if approved -- oregon is set to receive 100 thousand doses of the vaccine which luedtke said will be administered at hospitals and select pharmacies but it won't be like the flu shot where anyone can get it priority is decided by local health officers -- and the first people to receive the vaccine in our state will be health care workers and high risk people like those living in congregate care facilities such as assisted living homes and of course this vaccine comes with it's fair share of misconceptions which luedtke began clearing up these first two vaccines - the pfizer and moderna that will likely get fda approval - they are not living virus so you cant get sci, you can't get the infection" as far as it's logistical plan -- like where someone will go... and how they'll get the clearance to receive the vaccine is still in talks public health officials say that the feds are pressing states to get a protocol figured out so people can begin getting vaccinated 24-48 hours after the fda approves the vaccine but while waiting for approval -- these companies are already producing these vaccines in bulk since the two week freeze began -- gyms have been closed to the public now - they're banding together to call out the governors office on what hey call a lack of support and lack of answers... more on kezi 9 news at 6 reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9 news u-s health officials say everyone who gets the covid-19 vaccine will be issued a vaccination card to keep in their wallet.

